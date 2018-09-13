Plus, a Nordstrom beauty event with free giveaways and 25 percent off vitamins at PCC.

National Parks: Get free entrance to National Parks on Sept. 22 for National Public Lands Day. Find a park at nps.gov.

Nordstrom Beauty Trend Event: Get free consultations with beauty experts and a free tote filled with samples at this runway show featuring top beauty trends for fall. The event will take place at the Bellevue Square location on Sept. 22 and the downtown location on Oct. 20. Find more information at nordstrom.com.

Zoo Doo Compost: Enter the lottery to get compost from Woodland Park Zoo by Sept. 15. The bi-annual event metes out the popular compost made from the droppings of the zoo’s herbivores, such as hippos, giraffes and mountain goats. If you’re selected, you can buy the compost in bulk at a discount, with costs ranging from $5 for five gallons to $80 for a large pickup truck bed. Find out more at zoo.org.

PCC Supplement and Vitamin sale: Get 25 percent off select vitamins and supplements through Sept. 18. No coupon is necessary. Find out more at pccmarkets.com.