Museum Day: Get free tickets to local museums — including MoPop, MOHAI and Seattle Art Museum — during this annual event, Saturday, Sept. 22, sponsored by Smithsonian Magazine. Start your search at smithsonianmag.com. Each ticket admits two people.

Frock Shop Warehouse Sale: Get clearance pricing on stock and sample fashion for women at the local retailer’s annual sale Sunday, Sept. 23, from noon to 5 p.m. at 1148 N.W. Leary Way, Building C. Find out more at the store’s Facebook page.

Whole Foods: Get $10 off your first Whole Foods delivery from Amazon Prime Now with the code SAVE10WF at checkout. Start shopping at primenow.amazon.com.

Filson Sportsman’s Expo: Meet local makers of outdoor gear at the annual event, Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Filson flagship in Sodo. The event features hunting experts, local food and coffee, and gear from Pacific Northwest companies such as Danner and Raggio Custom Calls, which makes duck calls. There will also be giveaways and a Big Buck Hunter contest with prizes for top finishers. Find out more at filson.com.