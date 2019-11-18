Let them eat cake (and drink great coffee and make a perfect entree) this Christmas and Hanukkah with gifts for cooks, gourmands and general lovers of fine food and drink. Here are our picks for the top foodie gifts for the 2019 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest (denoted with an L).

Bonavita Cosmopolitan Variable Temperature Kettle: Out of Woodinville, comes a new digital kettle with a glass body and elegant gooseneck spout. $120 at seattlecoffeegear.com (L)

Zenroast: For coffee fanatics, this petite, stovetop coffee-bean roaster can is made of ceramic with a leather handle cover. $55 at zenroast.co

Lady Yum Dark Swan Dessert: This decadent little treat combines a cookie, chocolate mouse and gold-dusted chocolate details to form the most elegant dessert ever. $10 at Lady Yum’s Pioneer Square location (L)

“Cannelle et Vanille”: A new cookbook by Seattle’s Aran Goyoaga contains the gorgeous photography her blog is known for and scrumptious gluten-free recipes inspired by her Basque heritage. $35 at booksellers (L)

Silvia K Ceramics Serving Bowl with Handles: As a serving piece or countertop decoration, this oversize, hand-built bowl stuns with artistic glaze work and leather handles. $425 at ofakind.com

Jane Domestic Apron: Classic and essential, this new apron is made in Seattle of 100% cotton denim with a roomy front pocket adjustable neck and waist ties. $48 at janedomestic.com (L)

Dote Turmeric Ginger Ganache: This silky smooth ganache, made in small batches in Bellevue with a white-chocolate base, has a lovely yellow hue and can be blended into coffee or spread on toast. $6 at Dote (Bellevue) and dailydote.com (L)

Viski Warren Stoneware Sake Set: This handsome, modern sake set from Seattle-based Viski can be used for hot or cold drinks. $30 at houzz.com (L)

Breville Joule: Developed by Seattle’s ChefSteps, this sous vide cooker works with an app to cook meat perfectly and track its progress. $250 at Sur La Table (L)

Bow Hill Pickled Heirloom Blueberries: From Bow Hill’s blueberry farm in northwest Washington come these tangy treats that add a new twist to a cheese plate or after-dinner ice cream. $13 at PCC, New Seasons Market and bowhillblueberries.com (L)

Goop x Green Pan Blush Frypan Set: This Instagram-ready set of pans isn’t just a pretty face; it has Green Pan’s nontoxic ceramic nonstick coating for fume-free cooking. Includes an 8-inch and 10-inch pan. $100 at shop.goop.com

DeLille Cellars D2 and Chaleur Blanc Boxed Set: Celebrate the opening of the local winery’s modern new space in Woodinville and pick up this pairing of two of its most lauded wine: A red merlot-leading blend and a white sauvignon blanc and semillon blend. $95 at DeLille Cellars (Woodinville), available Dec. 2 (L)

“Poilane: The Secrets of the World-Famous Bread Bakery”: The first cookbook from Apollonia Poilane, owner of the world-famous French bakery, is filled with recipes, stories and soulful advice. $35 at booksellers

Freeland Spirits Bourbon and Gin: Made in Portland at a female-run craft distillery, these gorgeous bottles are the perfect addition to a bar cart, but their elevated flavors mean they won’t last long. $43–$60 at Ken’s Market (Greenwood) and Downtown Spirits (L)

“America’s Test Kitchen Twentieth Anniversary Cookbook”: More than 500 recipes from the beloved TV show’s 20-year span fill this full-color tome. $25 at booksellers

OXO Pressure Cooker Accessories Set: This set lets them do even more in their Instant Pot, with an egg rack, steamer, lifter for hoisting bakeware and a rack to drain fat. $53 at williams-sonoma.com

“From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen”: Rapper-turned-foodie Snoop Dogg’s first cookbook is filled with comfort food recipes for dishes such as baked mac and cheese and chicken and waffles; but the real joy is in his delightful instructions and commentary on how the recipes were developed. $25 at booksellers

Jcoco Prism Gift Box: Chocolate lovers will swoon for this locally made box of 10 1-ounce bars in flavors such as Edamame Sea Salt, Black Fig Pistachio and Agave Quinoa Sesame. $25 at Seattle Chocolate (Tukwila) and seattlechocolate.com (L)

Barro Negro Roaster with Lid: This handsome unglazed, earthenware roaster can be used in the oven or on a gas stovetop, and even soaked in water to increase the moisture of a dish. $140 at goosecreekmercantile.com

Mizunara Whiskey Barrel Aged Shoyu: This elevated soy sauce is mellow and delicate with a touch of sweetness thanks to aging in Japanese whiskey barrels. $30 at stockandpantry.com

Products have been independently selected and reviewed by the writer.