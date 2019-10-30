Expedia workers and those living in the vicinity of Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood will have a new place to shop for home furnishings and decor as HomeGoods opens its first Seattle store at 1500 W. Armory Way, just north of Whole Foods, on Sunday, Nov. 3.

HomeGoods, like its sister-store T.J. Maxx, sells a rapidly changing inventory of reduced-price merchandise. The Seattle HomeGoods store will carry furniture, rugs, lighting, decor pieces, kitchen wares, storage and more, along with gourmet foods, pet accessories, kids toys, wellness products and other items. Prices are generally 20%–60% lower than at full-price retailers.

On grand opening day, HomeGoods will welcome customers beginning at 7 a.m. (with doors opening at 8 a.m.) to enjoy treats from Cupcake Royale and participate in onsite games.

“With a large variety of special merchandise from around the world, customers will always find something thrilling in our treasure hunt environment at great values,” says John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods. “We are happy to provide Seattle with a local HomeGoods.”

HomeGoods gets its deals in a number of ways: Buyers pick up overruns, cancellations and clearance items, and there are also products made for the company or designed in-house to fill a gap in the market. There’s rarely back stock and new products arrive several times a week.