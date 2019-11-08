For the first time, Nordstrom is giving customers a preview of 33 products that will be included in its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales starting Nov. 27.

The Black Friday sale includes items from Nike, Hunter, Spanx, Zella, Rebecca Minkoff, Ugg, Topshop, The North Face, Kiehl’s, Tory Burch, Madewell, Mac Cosmetics and more, plus Nordstrom’s house lines BP., Halogen and Nordstrom Men’s Shop. More items — including at Marc Jacobs tote and Sweaty Betty leggings — go on sale Nov. 29. A third drop will take place on Dec. 2 for Cyber Monday, including items from Estee Laude, Free People and Zella. Click through the slideshow for a preview of the sale items.

Additionally, Nordstrom Rack will also have deals for Black Friday/Cyber Monday at up to 70% off, including a highly anticipated Dyson sale offering household cleaning appliances at discounted prices.