The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the Seattle-based company’s biggest sale of the year on new merchandise, starts on July 12 for Nordstrom credit card holders, and is open to everyone July 19–Aug. 4.

The company says the sale will feature a “better-than-ever selection of new arrivals” from brands such as Topshop, Madewell, Nike, Frame Denim and more, for women, men and kids, plus markdowns on shoes, handbags and accessories and beauty products.

Check out the slideshow above for a sneak peek at some of the clothes, accessories and cosmetics that will be temporarily marked down.

Featured women’s brands include Vince, AG Jeans, rag & bone, Nike, Spanx, Treasure & Bond, BP., Tucker + Tate, Halogen and Zella. Featured men’s brands include Hugo Boss, AG, Adidas, Ksubi, Cole Haan and Ted Baker. And beauty specials include exclusives from La Mer, Jo Malone, Lancome, Charlotte Tilbury, Tom Ford and Trish McEvoy.

On Saturday, July 20, Nordstrom will host an Anniversary Sale Beauty Bash event in all U.S. and Canada stores, featuring access to hundreds of beauty exclusives, complimentary beauty consultations and applications, and a limited-edition Nordstrom tote with a $125 cosmetics purchase. Glam-Up Days are taking place in stores daily throughout the sale where customers can enjoy free samples, gifts with purchase and expert tips from brands including MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone, Dior, Bobbi Brown and Kiehl’s.

During the Anniversary Sale, all Nordy Club cardmembers receive early access to shop starting on July 12 at 12:30 p.m. EST online and at local opening times in-store. Icon-status cardmembers can pre-shop the sale July 9–11 in-store, while Ambassador-level cardmembers can pre-shop July 10–11 in-store.

Sign up for a Nordstrom card by July 10 and receive a $60 Bonus Note redeemable at Nordstrom.