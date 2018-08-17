It may still be hot outside, but these shoes and boots will walk you right into the cooler months.

Get a jump on fall trends with footwear that can also be worn during shoulder season. From booties to heels to sneakers to rain boots (natch), we’ve got you — and your feet — covered.

Hunter Play Rain Boots ($95–$110 at hunterboots.com). If there’s one thing Seattleites know to be true, it’s that you can never own too many pairs of Hunter boots. This new style is a lightweight, streamlined version of the classic Hunter, making it the ideal rain boot for late summer and early fall. It’s available in tall and short versions in a wide range of colors.

Everlane V Heel ($155 at everlane.com). With a leg-elongating V-shaped vamp, this new, hyper-on-trend heel is eye-catching enough to elevate any outfit. It has a walkable 1.5-inch heel and is available in four colors.

Gee WaWa Footwear Horky Mule ($200 at geewawafootwear.com). This versatile mule can be worn summer to fall, and day to night, with a leather upper and 3.75-inch heel. Jeff Goulding, a Pacific Northwest native, purchased Gee WaWa in 2017 and retains the line’s focus on vintage, bohemian and western styles crafted from fine materials.

Allbirds Tree Loungers ($95 at allbirds.com). Take your favorite summer slip-on into fall with this new Allbirds line made from renewable eucalyptus tree fiber. The Lounger style is silky smooth, breathable and durable enough for fair-weather strolls and long brunch dates. In men’s and women’s sizes.

Frye Bowery Side Zip Combat Boot ($358 at Nordstrom). Give your work wear a kick with these tan suede boots that are lightweight for the end of summer, but versatile enough to pair with dark denim in the fall.