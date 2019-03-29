Seattleites (and those willing to drive into the city) can throw their name in the hat for a chance to buy Kanye West’s latest Yeezy sneaker.

Local shoe boutique Likelihood is holding an in-store raffle for a chance to buy the new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Clay. Each person who comes to the Capitol Hill store by Friday, March 29, at 7 p.m., will receive three tickets for entry. Winners will be notified via email on Friday evening.

The store says they have a “strong allocation” of the $220 shoes, in sizes 5 M (6.5 W)–13 M. The shoes — featuring a tan upper, salmon accents and a translucent stripe rare to Yeezys — officially drop on Saturday, March 30.