Elysian's famous pumpkin beers get a new addition to the lineup.

Need a break from pumpkin-spice lattes? Elysian’s pumpkin beers are available now at Elysian pubs and grocery and liquor stores, including a new addition, Dark Knife Pumpkin Schwarzbier.

Here are the company’s descriptions of the four pumpkin styles for this season (all are available in 22-ounce bottles and on draft):

Dark Knife Pumpkin Schwarzbier (4.3% ABV): This season we took a stab at our first pumpkin Schwarzbier, a dark lager originating in Germany. Dark Knife has a little edge with 90 pounds of pumpkin entrails, cinnamon and ginger to smooth over the crime scene.

Punkuccino Coffee Pumpkin Ale (6% ABV): A pumpkin ale with the attitude of a world-weary barista, Punkuccino packs a short shot of Stumptown coffee in your pint, with just a shake of cinnamon and nutmeg and three pumpkin additions throughout the brewing process.

The Great Pumpkin Imperial Pumpkin Ale (8.4% ABV): One of world’s first Imperial pumpkin ales, it pours deep copper with a ghostly white head. Intense pumpkin, sugar and spice on the nose tames autumn spices cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and allspice into a remarkably smooth, balanced and delectable fall treat.

Night Owl Pumpkin Ale (6.7% ABV; also available in six packs and 12-ounce bottles): A very drinkable pumpkin ale, Night Owl is brewed with more than 7 pounds of pumpkin per barrel and spiced with nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, ginger and allspice.

If you’re a real pumpkin-beer head, try all four and more than 80 other beers at the 14th Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival on Oct. 5 and 6 at Seattle Center. All proceeds from the event go to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.