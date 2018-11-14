High-tech devices and fun gadgets for everyone on your Christmas list.

Top tech gifts for the 2018 holiday season:

OneWheel +XR

Part commuting option, part pure fun, the latest California-made OneWheel is an electric cruiser that gets 12–18 miles on a charge, can go up to 19 mph and climbs hills with ease. It’s like snowboarding on the street or skateboarding without the effort. $1,799 at onewheel.com

Casetify Leather Tassel Lightning Charging Cable

She’ll have no excuse to be without a charging cable once she has this cute and clever keychain/bag fob that hides a slim iPhone charging cable inside. Available in black, pink, white and beige. $60 at casetify.com

Como Audio Musica

A little bit old-school, a little bit new-school, and a whole lotta gorgeous, the Musica stereo plays CDs and FM radio, as well as streaming audio such as Amazon Music and Spotify. And it looks great, with two wood finish options, as well as sleek black or white options. $599–$649 at comoaudio.com

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

Auto vacuuming just got even easier with this new Roomba model that empties itself — up to 30 times — after sweeping and suctioning your floors clean. Set it and forget it, or micromanage what gets cleaned when, and start up the machine from afar with the company’s free app. $950 at store.irobot.com

Canon Video Creator Kit

Whether you’re a budding YouTube star or just want to make next-level home movies, this kit — with a choice of EOS high-definition cameras, a microphone and extra storage — will get you on your way. All of the camera models also include a tiltable touchscreen so you can record video of yourself with ease. Starting at $650 at shop.usa.canon.com

Amir Clip-on Smartphone Camera Lenses

The perfect stocking stuffer for an Instagram addict, these user-friendly, clip-on camera lenses provide more options when shooting with a smartphone. The set includes a wide-angle lens, 180-degree fisheye lens and a macro lens for getting in super tight on that avocado toast. $12 at amazon.com

WeBoost Drive Sleek

Boost the Wi-Fi reception in your car with this helpful gadget that provides 32 times better 4G coverage, keeping you well-connected with faster data speeds. There’s nothing to load on your phone — just attach the signal booster and antenna to your car and place your phone in the vent-mounted cradle to get the benefits. $200 at weboost.com

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Control your TV — and the soundbar and your Alexa-connected lights — via voice commands with the new Fire Cube. It streams media, letting you select shows, play, rewind, turn up the volume and more, all with no remote control required. $120 at amazon.com

Microsoft Surface Book 2

The local tech behemoth’s new Surface Book 2 is powerful and versatile, boasting four modes of use: laptop, tablet, studio and view. With blazing-fast speed, a crisp display and 17 hours of battery life, it will thrill anyone in need of some serious computing power. Starting at $1,149 at microsoft.com

Moodo Aroma Diffuser Starter Pack

Aromatherapy gets smart with this high-tech device that lets you use an app or voice assistant to activate and mix scents to reduce stress and improve your mood. Up to four capsules can be mixed and matched at once to personalize your fragrance. The starter pack includes a Moodo device and 12 capsules in popular aromas. From $189 at moodo.co

Living Computers Museum + Labs Membership

They can get geeky all year with a membership to the late Paul Allen’s shrine to computer technology from the 1960s to the present. Fun and interactive, the museum has fully restored, usable computers from the past, as well as a look into the future with displays on robotics, AI and more. $60 for individual membership, $90 for family membership at livingcomputers.org

Cable Bites

Fun and functionality come together with these clever iPhone accessories that wrap around your Lightning cable and “chomp” your phone to create a more-secure connection. It also makes the daily chore of charging your phone just a bit more pleasant. Several animals available, including sharks, hedgehogs, hippos and more. $8.50 at Fireworks Gallery and fireworksgallery.net

Lithonia Lighting 6SL Speaker Downlight

This electronic multitasker simultaneously lights up a room and provides music through an integrated speaker. Compatible with all music-streaming apps, it wirelessly streams audio from any Bluetooth-enabled device and can pair with other units for the ultimate in surround sound. $72 at lumens.com

Moov Now Motion Based Coach

Provide a little fitness motivation with this nifty band that acts like a personal trainer, talking you through a workout and detecting your motion to monitor your form and update you on your goals. $60 at store.moov.cc

Sonos Beam Sound Bar

This new sound bar goes way beyond boosting your TV’s volume. It connects to other Sonos speakers for complete surround sound, is fully compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and supports AirPlay and streaming services. It’s also sleek and compact and, yes, sounds great. $399 at sonos.com