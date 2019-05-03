Trying to cement your status as Mom’s Favorite this Mother’s Day? Here’s a suggestion: Spoil her!

We all know our moms deserve some extra fun and attention on their special day. Wow her with these special finds that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Sure, she’s your mom, but she’s also your best friend. Give yourselves a treat and book Liberté Beauty’s Best Friends Facial ($185 at Liberté Beauty, Ballard, libertebeauty.com), a side-by-side facial experience, customized to both of your skin needs, at a charming Ballard beauty spot.

What could be better than the gift of chocolate? How about a chocolate-making class in a local chocolate factory? Learn the process from start to finish at Indi Chocolate’s Bean to Bar Chocolate Making Class ($80 per person at Indi Chocolate, Pike Place Market, andindichocolate.com), and take home a bar of chocolate, too!

Pick a letter that has special meaning (your initial, of course), and present Mom with some personalized bling with the Sirciam 14K Rose Gold Monogram Necklace ($598 at anthropologie.com). Inspired by a wax seal, this 18-inch necklace is crafted in solid rose gold with a 0.01-carat diamond for an extra sparkly touch.

Who’s more VIP than your mom? Take her for a spin with The Seattle Great Wheel VIP Gondola Package ($50 per person, Pier 57), which includes epic views, a complimentary beverage, photos and other perks. There are no reservations, so don’t wait until the last minute!

The gorgeous full-grain-leather Cuyana 15” Convertible Satchel ($445 at cuyana.com) is sure to become mom’s favorite tote, whether she’s hitting the office or the airport. Available in three colors, the adjustable satchel can be used as a backpack, purse or briefcase for Mom’s versatile life.