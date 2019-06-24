The Seattle area has a lock on great clothes and accessories for the outdoors. Not only do these items perform well in all kinds of conditions, they also match our low-key style and desire to wear our “camping” gear as “always” gear.

For the garden, beach or meadow hikes, reach for the locally designed Outdoor Research Women’s Mojave Hat ($49 at outdoorresearch.com), a broad-brimmed floppy hat that will protect you from the sun’s harmful rays.

Fashion meets function in the REI Co-op Savanna Trails Skirt ($50 at REI and rei.com), a perfect piece to slip into after a dip in a lake or a sweaty trail hike. With four-way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric, it performs while looking good.

Ballard-based Kavu is known for its rope bags, but its apparel is equally eye-catching. Case in point: the Festaruski Short Sleeve Shirt ($50 at Kavu, Ballard, and kavu.com), featuring bold prints such as cacti and narwhals on a cotton poplin weave.

Be ready for a swim at a moment’s notice in the locally designed Filson Green River Water Shorts ($75 at Filson, Sodo, and filson.com), made from a quick-drying cotton-nylon blend with an elastic waistband and drawcord.

Keep your eyes fully shaded without the pressure of sidearms with the new, locally designed Ombraz Armless Sunglasses ($140 at REI and ombraz.com). The adjustable cord offers a comfortable fit and keeps them securely in place when you’re scrambling up a dune or scaling a rock face.