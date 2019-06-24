By
Special to Explore

The Seattle area has a lock on great clothes and accessories for the outdoors. Not only do these items perform well in all kinds of conditions, they also match our low-key style and desire to wear our “camping” gear as “always” gear.

Outdoor Research Women’s Mojave Hat
Outdoor Research Women’s Mojave Hat

For the garden, beach or meadow hikes, reach for the locally designed Outdoor Research Women’s Mojave Hat ($49 at outdoorresearch.com), a broad-brimmed floppy hat that will protect you from the sun’s harmful rays.

REI Co-op Savanna Trails Skirt
REI Co-op Savanna Trails Skirt

Fashion meets function in the REI Co-op Savanna Trails Skirt ($50 at REI and rei.com), a perfect piece to slip into after a dip in a lake or a sweaty trail hike. With four-way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric, it performs while looking good.

Kavu Festaruski Short Sleeve Shirt
Kavu Festaruski Short Sleeve Shirt

Ballard-based Kavu is known for its rope bags, but its apparel is equally eye-catching. Case in point: the Festaruski Short Sleeve Shirt ($50 at Kavu, Ballard, and kavu.com), featuring bold prints such as cacti and narwhals on a cotton poplin weave.

Filson Green River Water Shorts
Filson Green River Water Shorts

Be ready for a swim at a moment’s notice in the locally designed Filson Green River Water Shorts ($75 at Filson, Sodo, and filson.com), made from a quick-drying cotton-nylon blend with an elastic waistband and drawcord.

Ombraz Armless Sunglasses
Ombraz Armless Sunglasses

Keep your eyes fully shaded without the pressure of sidearms with the new, locally designed Ombraz Armless Sunglasses ($140 at REI and ombraz.com). The adjustable cord offers a comfortable fit and keeps them securely in place when you’re scrambling up a dune or scaling a rock face.

Caitlin King: Caitlin_King@Live.com; on Twitter: @Caitlin_King.

Most Read Stories