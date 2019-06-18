On Friday, June 21, the downtown Seattle Nordstrom will open a new Gucci handbag shop spanning more than 1,500 square feet featuring the upscale brand’s newest handbag collections, along with an exclusive, limited-edition Gucci Marmont mini bucket bag in emerald-green leather.

Nordstrom says the handbag boutique, which will be located on level one, will be the only destination for customers to shop Gucci in the downtown Seattle area. The department store also sells Gucci’s women’s ready-to-wear, will open a men’s ready-to-wear shop this fall, and carries the brand’s footwear, eyewear, jewelry and fashion accessories.