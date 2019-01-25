Three local mugs that will help you stay caffeinated and make it to work with your wits intact.

With the Seattle Squeeze in full effect, your commute has likely changed, either in kind or length — or both.

Coffee to the rescue! Whether you’re riding the bus or slogging through traffic in your car, a cup of joe can make the endeavor less painful. Here are three local mugs that will help you stay caffeinated and make it to work with your wits intact.

MiiR Tumbler ($16–$25 at MiiR, Wallingford, and miir.com). Drivers who don’t want to end up with a lap full of coffee should check out these Seattle-designed, stainless steel mugs with BPA-free lids. The double-wall design will keep your brew warm no matter how long the morning commute.

Earthwell Roaster Loop Bottle ($27–$33 at earthwell.com). Pop this locally designed mug in your backpack and your coffee will still be piping hot when you get to work (and well beyond) thanks to its double-wall insulation and an insulated cap.

Pendleton x Stanley Vacuum Mug ($39.50 at pendleton-usa.com). Go for campground-chic with this collaboration between Stanley and Oregon’s Pendleton. The classic vacuum-insulated mug features the Yakima stripe design and keeps drinks warm up to seven hours.