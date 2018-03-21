Make the annual ritual easier (and maybe even more fun) with helpful new products.

Spring into action and refresh your living space — and maybe your outlook — with the annual ritual of spring cleaning.

This is your culturally endorsed opportunity to purge clutter, deep clean and invest in a gadget or two that will make your daily life easier and brighten your home. With the right tools, it may even stay clean and organized for more than a week. Maybe …

Get inspired

First, a little inspiration, because if you’re gonna clean, you might as well do it in style.

Gloveables ($15.50 at gloveables.com). The fun and “fashionable” way to clean! These lined latex cleaning gloves come in pink, red and black and feature a pleated leopard-print cuff adorned with a bow to make dirty jobs a little more glam.

Anne Taintor “I dreamed my whole house was clean …” Towel ($11 at annetaintor.com). Add some humor to the job with this retro kitchen towel made of 100 percent cotton.

Casabella Feather Duster ($10 at Target). Real ostrich feathers make this classic 14-inch duster elegant as well as practical, attracting dust and sweeping window blinds clean. French maid uniform not included.

Casabella Sparkle Sponges ($3 for two at containerstore.com). Make your house sparkle as bright as these playful sponges in hot pink, sunshiny yellow and mod orange. They brighten up the kitchen and bath, and are safe for nonstick surfaces, glass and porcelain.

Get organized

As the old saying goes: Find a place for everything and put everything in its place.

The Container Store Silver 2-Drawer Mesh Organizer ($25 at containerstore.com). This under-the-sink organizer corrals clutter and keeps all your cleaning supplies at the ready. Coated steel mesh lets you see what’s inside, and the baskets slide out for easy access.

World Market Mint Housekeeping Utility Bucket ($10 at worldmarket.com). Carry your cleaning essentials from room to in this cute, retro caddy — or use it to hold rolled-up towels or toilet paper in the bathroom.

Wenko Inc. Trivo Laundry Hamper ($58 at wayfair.com). This modern laundry bin makes sorting so easy that even the littlest kids can help. Labeled compartments contain three loads, with a lid to keep odors under wraps and wheels to roll it easily to your laundry area.

Get down and dirty

Tackle dirty jobs with high-tech and eco-friendly accessories.

Joseph Joseph Titan Trash Compactor ($180 at Bed Bath & Beyond and josephjoseph.com). More is less with this sleek stainless steel garbage can and compactor that packs up to 90 liters of trash into a 30-liter bin. It compacts the rubbish with the press of a handle, so you don’t have to get your hands dirty.

Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co. Walnut Waste Bin ($199 at schoolhouselectric.com). Form meets function in this elegant midcentury waste bin. It’s made in Japan from walnut plywood formed using a traditional wood-bending technique to lend striking natural detail.

Rug Doctor Rental ($22–$40 for four hours to two days at Home Depot and Safeway). For a thorough floor cleaning, rent a professional carpet cleaner that eliminates allergens, irritants and dirt buildup that even good vacuums can’t best.

Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co. Hand Dust Pan + Brush Set ($38 at schoolhouse.com). Upgrade your dust pan to this handsome, forest green, stainless steel version with a horsehair brush and beech wood handles, handcrafted in Germany.

Biokleen All Purpose Cleaner Concentrate ($15 for 64 ounces at biokleenhome.com, Whole Foods and amazon.com). For a green clean, keep it local. Biokleen, based in Vancouver, Washington, uses all-natural, biodegradable plant extracts for a deep clean that is gentle on the earth. The all-purpose concentrate cleans and degreases surfaces with citrus and grapefruit seed extracts that make your whole house smell fresh.

Keep it together

Make your hard work last longer with these helpful finds.

Urban Outfitters Stackable Bamboo Shoe Rack ($59 at urbanoutfitters.com). Keep those floors clean with a shoes-off rule and this attractive sustainable-bamboo rack by the door. Each rack holds up to eight pairs of shoes. Stack multiple racks together to accommodate the size of your family — or shoe obsession. Plus, bamboo is moisture-resistant for Seattle weather.

Lego Storage Drawer ($30–$40 at The Container Store). Tidying up the kids’ room is child’s play with these colorful Lego storage bins that stack together like the real thing. Just corral everything inside for a clean surface in a jiffy.

Evercare Pet Mega Floor Lint Roller ($13 at Target). You just cleaned the carpet/floor/couch, and your beloved furry friend bounds in and leaves a new layer of hair all over everything. Reach for this giant sticky lint roller for an instant fix and easy maintenance between deep cleanings.