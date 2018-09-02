Serious Cheesy Puffs are a gourmet version of the satisfyingly crunchy puffed snack.

You eat healthy, you buy local and you steer clear of GMOs. But sometimes, you really miss those delicious orange cheese puffs.

Fuller Foods gets you. The Portland company’s Serious Cheesy Puffs are a gourmet version of the satisfyingly crunchy puffed snack, made using 100 percent real Pacific Northwest cheese and non-GMO corn from Bob’s Red Mill, grown in Oregon and California. There’s also no maltodextrin, colorants, preservatives, additives, yeast or ambiguous “natural flavors.”

Founder Jack Kuowho was addicted to cheesy puffs, but was dismayed by the processed ingredients in mainstream brands — so he created his own.

Sophisticated flavors include Sriracha Cheddar, Asiago Black Pepper and Blue Cheese Jalapeno. They look like what you’re used to, but taste so much better — like the grown-up version of your favorite junk-food snack.

$6 at DeLaurenti (Pike Place Market)