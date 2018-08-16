The style stork has delivered some smart-looking new diaper-bags, with clever features to match.

In generations past, the array of baby paraphernalia needed by new parents was carried in cumbersome totes of heavy plastic, often emblazoned with prints and patterns that spoke more to infants than to adults.

But the style stork has delivered some smart-looking new options for moms and dads, with clever features to match.

The diaper bag — what some have termed “the mobile nursery” — typically has a bunch of compartments that are good if you’re super-organized, but can be frustrating if you’re in a hurry to find the wipes, teething gel or pacifier.

Many new designs have fewer pockets, or consist of several separate mini bags. The best designs still have clever places to stow damp and messy things, as well as your phone and keys.

Spill-proof pockets, a changing pad and a few easy-to-access compartments make any outing less rigorous. Here are a few bags to consider:

Kinbuilt Diaper Bag ($90 at kinbuilt.com). This no-nonsense, clean-lined option out of Seattle has quiet-close zippers, no extraneous buckles or flaps, a waterproof bottom, a clever stay-open design structure, and handy cards to list contact, medicine and allergy info. This bag also fits tidily under airplane seats.

KF Baby Bohemian Diaper Bag ($33 at amazon.com). This chic bag solves the sore-shoulder issue by supplying both cross-body and shoulder straps. Besides a capacious main bag, there’s an insulated bottle holder and changing pad, all printed with a neutral-hued boho pattern that gives it style chops beyond babyhood.

Monique Lhuillier Diaper Bag ($249 at potterybarnkids.com). Pottery Barn Kids’ collection includes this elegant designer option, plus styles with houndstooth, linen and herringbone patterns, leather trim and a monogramming option.

JuJuBe B.F.F. Diaper Bag ($180 at shop.ju-ju-be.com). These bags come in an array of fashion-forward prints including anime patterns; black and gray florals; cool coastal motifs; and an artsy Cheerios print. The machine-washable bags have two insulated pockets so you can keep your own beverage cool while baby’s bottle is in the other. Pockets are lined in light-colored, antimicrobial material so you can find things easily. Tiny bottom pocket holes allow crumbs to drain out. Quiet magnetic closures (instead of Velcro) won’t wake Baby.

Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack ($189 at petunia.com). This line out of California includes bags with global, floral and color-block prints as well as solids. With an integrated changing pad, magnetic closures and materials such as glazed canvas or vegan leather, they are trendy yet practical.

Quiksilver Daddy Daybag ($60 at quiksilver.com). Some parents like the backpack style, which avoids sore shoulders and makes it easier to lug the baby or other items up front. Plus, you can ask your walking partner to retrieve something from it without having to stop and drop. This utilitarian black bag has an insulated front pocket for water or Baby’s bottle, a tablet pocket and a fleece-lined hanging pocket.