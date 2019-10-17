Local kitchen goods company Sur La Table is holding its Warehouse Sale, on through Monday (Oct. 21), with discounts of up to 75% on items, including the Instant Pot Aura Pro marked down to $59.96 from full retail price of $300 (it can be found online for $150 at other retailers). The 8-quart appliance is a slow cooker, rather than a pressure cooker, with a stainless steel interior and 11 cooking functions.

The company also has the Instant Pot Ultra — which is a pressure cooker — on sale in three sizes, ranging from $130–$160.

Other deals that will come in handy as Thanksgiving approaches are the Sur La Table Classic Jellyroll Pan for $8 (down from $17.50), a Le Creuset Deep Round Dutch Oven for $200 (down from $325), and a set of four cotton Fall Harvest Plaid Napkins for $18.66 (down from $25).