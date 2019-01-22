Dave Matthews Band has released its summer concert tour dates, plus a way to score a free unreleased recording of a live show.

Dave Matthews Band is returning to the Gorge Amphitheatre for its annual three-night Labor Day concert run Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, marking more than 60 performances at the venue in George, Washington.

An online ticket pre-sale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin Thursday, Jan. 24, at 7 a.m. Pacific Time through Feb. 4 at noon PT, at warehouse.davematthewsband.com.

During the Warehouse request period, members may request general tickets, exclusive Premium Packages, Premier Parking and Camping. The Warehouse offers early entry privileges (subject to venue restrictions) in addition to opportunities for General Admission Pit upgrades and meet-and-greets.

Citi card members will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets on Feb. 19 at 7 a.m. PT thought Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. PT through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete pre-sale details visit citiprivatepass.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 22 at 7 a.m. PT. For the complete itinerary, visit davematthewsband.com.

In addition, every ticket purchase can be redeemed for an unreleased live recording from DMB’s 2018 tour. Visit redeem.davematthewsband.com for more information.