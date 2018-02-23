Among the trends at New York Fashion week were oversized, embellished accessories.

Tom Ford brought an L.A. vibe via huge, sparkly earrings, while Bottega Veneta showed fine Italian luxury for one season only, attending New York Fashion Week rather than Milan’s to celebrate a Madison Avenue store opening.

Both, though, reflected a trend in bold accessories from head to toe, and across runways, during the fall/winter shows.

Along with his ubiquitous earrings, Ford’s ’80s-inspired show also featured black leather headbands, shimmering stretchy pants, lots of tights in solid colors or in animal-type prints, and roomy coats in fake fur.

Bottega Veneta, marking the opening of its Maison flagship housewares and furniture store in Manhattan, also showed animal prints, on shirts and bags, and “statement-making boots on a pavement-friendly low heel.”

Prabal Gurung, too, lowered the heel height, showing flats in his collection that was inspired, in part, by the women-led Mosuo tribe of China.

Gigi Hadid opened the show in a draped sarong overlay that wound around her neck and fell below the waist. Gurung says his sari and sarong-inspired draping were references to the Gulabi Gang, women activists in northern India who wear pink saris.

Victoria Beckham, in her tenth anniversary year as a designer, showed supersized tote bags along with her easy tailored pieces, which were often set off with wide belts to define the waist.

Well known for her statement-making belts, Carolina Herrera delivered her final New York Fashion Week collection by showing timeless looks — including her classic pairing of a crisp white collared shirt, coupled with a bold belt and colorful A-line skirt.

Wes Gordon will take over as creative director of the line, while Herrera will take on the title of global brand ambassador.

At Oscar de la Renta there was a more youthful vibe, with two millennials now running the line. But there also was still the luxury you would expect from the storied house via intricate beading, Elizabethan embroidery and filmy tulle fabric.

New York City met the American Southwest at Coach, with male and female models donning charm necklaces, fringe-covered leather bags and shoes festooned with feathers and fur.

And at Badgley Mischka nearly every model sported an up-do that accentuated extra-long dangly earrings, made of feathers, beading and tulle.

The accessory complemented the ornate clothing that included thick brocade ballgown skirts paired with deep plunging halter tops, flowing leopard dresses and silver sequined and beaded gowns.

ShopNW staff contributed to this story.