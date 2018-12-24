Bolster your bar cart for New Year's Eve with local bitters.

It’s the final holiday of the year and everyone’s headed to your place — but is your bar cart New Year’s Eve ready?

Class it up with Scrappy’s Bitters’ Aromatic Bitters, a formula concocted and bottled in small batches in Seattle. Crafted for the trusty cocktails we all know and love — such as an Old-Fashioned — these bitters add a hint of spice to complement your preferred spirit.

$22 at Cone and Steiner (Pioneer Square) and other fine retailers