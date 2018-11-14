Fashionable and practical clothing and accessories for the Christmas season.

Top clothes and accessory gifts for men and women for the 2018 holiday season:

Drawing Blueberry Custom Fashion Illustration

Surprise your favorite fashionista with a custom fashion caricature based on her photo. Local fashion illustrator Galina Adzhigirey draws individual 8-by-10 color portraits on heavy watercolor paper and makes everyone look like a supermodel. Allow two to three weeks turnaround. $50 at drawingblueberry.com

Allison Wonderland Rijk Sweater 

This lightweight sweater in glam metallic silver has holiday sparkle, as well as a high crew neck, gathered sleeves and vertical ribbing to make her shine all year round. Made in Vancouver, BC. $132 at Velouria (Pioneer Square)

Tommy Bahama x Pendleton Aloha Harding Shawl Cardigan

Two Pacific Northwest brands unite with a limited-edition collaboration that includes this lightweight cotton/wool shawl cardigan featuring Pendleton’s iconic Harding design over ombré Serape stripes. $250 at Tommy Bahama locations, tommybahama.com and pendleton-usa.com

J. Leavitt Supply Co. Bridger 5 Carryall

This handmade bag is for the man who’s going places (it even meets standard airline carry-on requirements). He’ll appreciate the camouflage waxed canvas, vegetable-tanned leather handles, solid brass hardware, internal laptop/tablet pocket — and the can of Tex Wax, included for care. $245 at MadeHere Seattle (Pioneer Square) and jleavittsupplyco.com

Filson Horseshoe Zippo Lighter

A classy, utilitarian accessory for the gentleman who likes to be prepared, this antiqued-brass Zippo is windproof, refillable and comes with a limited lifetime guarantee. The distinctive design reads “Good Luck” and is stamped with Filson’s name and birthplace: Seattle, WA. $35 at Filson locations and filson.com

This warm, stylish, eco-friendly take on track pants is made in Portland from recycled polyester sourced from water bottles, industrial waste and old garments. A merino wool exterior wicks away omnipresent Northwest moisture on the trail or on the way to coffee. $130 at nau.com

Asian Eye Samba Hat

Add some color to her cold-weather wardrobe with this teal hat made from lightweight boiled wool. Warm and naturally water-resistant, the cap protects as it adds festive flair with decorative pleating and a chic, subtle brim. In addition, your purchase from Shine supports patient and family services at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. $35 at Shine (South Lake Union)

3D Santa Socks

She can slip into the Christmas spirit with these whimsical and cozy cotton-blend socks. The top of the socks fold over to form Santa’s cap, complete with a pompom at the tip, making them perfect for pairing with booties — or just lounging around and opening gifts. $12.50 at Fireworks Gallery and fireworksgallery.net

Wild Outdoor Apparel Mythical Lumberjack Shirt

Upgrade his plaid button-down to a workhorse technical flannel out of Portland. Made of a Thermotech-wool blend that insulates like fleece and feels like lived-in cotton, the bright, beautiful shirt will carry him through all of his adventures. $148 at wildoutdoorapparel.com

Not Monday Day To Night Tie Front Cardigan

This soft, sophisticated layering piece out of Seattle embodies everyday luxury. Made from 100 percent cashmere, it has a streamlined feminine silhouette, deep pockets and a contrasting bow that ties in the front — like a present. Available in heather gray or navy. $395 at QA Marketplace (Queen Anne) and notmonday.com

It’s a three-dimensional pyramid. It’s a wristlet. It’s a miniature fashion statement. This saturated black mini-satchel is made in Seattle of full-grain Kodiak cowhide with a wide antiqued brass chain that slides over the wrist for a timeless, chic accessory. $150 at Uphill Designs (Ballard) and uphilldesigns.com

Vivid Element Blue Poppies Dress

Each Vivid Elements dress is a one-of-a-kind striped fabric collage, made by hand in Portland from hand-dyed, eco-friendly hemp and organic cotton in a soft, comfortable jersey blend. $188 at Sassafras (Belltown) and vivid-element.com

Victory Garden Stone Pine Cowl Scarf

Cozy, chunky and oh-so-hygge, this unisex cowl keeps their neck warm and tops off any outfit. Handmade in Seattle from a soft, non-itchy acrylic and wool blend, it’s available in an array of color choices. $55–$60 at Velouria and etsy.com/shop/VictoryGardenYarn

Nordy Frode Necklace 

Inspired by geometric shapes and clean Nordic design, this elegant necklace suspends a half-moon of winter-white leather and a brass arc from a delicate brass chain. Handmade in West Seattle by a new jewelry designer, it’s the perfect gift for your favorite trendsetter. $64 at Alair (West Seattle) and nordymade.com

Lamb Slipper Socks

She’ll be all smiles every time she slips into these warm and fuzzy faux-fleece slippers with dreamy sheep faces embroidered on the toes. Ankle wraps provide cozy comfort and silicone dots on the soles add traction on slippery floors. $32 at Fireworks Gallery and fireworksgallery.net

