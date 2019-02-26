The singer, and wife of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, rocked a surprisingly affordable dress on Instagram this weekend.

Singer Ciara posed with her husband, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, in a slinky — and surprisingly affordable — little black dress over the weekend.

Ciara shared three photos of herself wearing the slip-like Hello Molly Never Recover Dress in black on her Instagram in a series of pre- and post-Oscars outfits. The Australian line specializes in flirty, skin-baring dresses and rompers.

The star couple went a bit more luxe at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, held after the awards show — they both wore Versace.

At bottom, check out Wilson fixing Ciara’s dress as she poses for the paparazzi at the party. He briefly poses with her — then backs out of the shot. All of this while her song about him, “Greatest Love,” plays over the scene.