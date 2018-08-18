Made in Portland, these wipes are infused with peppermint, aloe vera and jojoba oil for a cooling effect.

Fight off the heat that just won’t quit with Maak Lab’s Peppermint Wet Towels.

The portable wipes out of Portland are infused with cooling peppermint sourced from Willamette Valley, and are a great way keep clean on hikes and camping trips or just cool down on a hot day.

They also include aloe vera and jojoba oil for additional soothing, cooling effects.

Each towelette is biodegradable and individually wrapped so they’re easy to toss into a purse, backpack or gym bag.

All of Maak Lab’s products, including soaps, candles, shampoo and conditioner, are plant-based, made in Portland and feature chic, minimalist packaging.

$12 for 12 wipes at maaklab.com