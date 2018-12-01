Designed in Tacoma, these cozy tees add fun to the Festival of Lights.

Dec. 2 is the first night of Hanukkah, and the whole family can dress for the occasion in cute, clever cotton tops designed in Tacoma by 7ate9 Apparel.

Bright blue dreidels with sayings such as “You spin me right round” and “This is how I roll” are available on soft baby onesies, as well as T-shirts, long-sleeved raglan tees and hoodies in sizes newborn through adult. There are enough fun designs to keep you shining for all eight nights.

Orders ship same or next day. Use code ST789 for free shipping.

$18–$24 at etsy.com/shop/7ate9Apparel