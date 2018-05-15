Taking the pets for a walk? You can include the cat with this walking harness.

Have you walked your cat lately?

The MetPet Walking Jacket For Cats encourages cats to explore the outdoors safely in a comfortable harness created with a cat’s particular physical and psychological needs in mind. The L-shaped harness cradles your cat in sport-nylon fabric secured with a buckle collar strap and two girth straps. It attaches to any standard leash (not included).

The patented design out of Portland comes in two styles, two sizes and six colors. The company website offers inspiration and instructions for getting started on your catwalk.

$20–$23 at Mud Bay and metpet.com