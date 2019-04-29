Between spring cleaning rituals and the Marie Kondo craze that’s sweeping the globe, it’s clear that many of us really, really want to get organized.

Kondo’s bestselling book says, “Your home already knows where things belong.” So does your desk, if you listen. Put what you need right where you use it to increase productivity and decrease the stress that comes from searching for a tool or document.

Whether for your home office or space at work, these items will keep your desk tidy and spark more joy as you get things done.

A place for everything

Like mini KonMari boxes for your desk, the modular I Love Handles Slabs ($15–$50 at ilovehandles.com) are made from smooth concrete, hand-sanded in Portland. The industrial-chic slabs are 4-inches-by-4-inches and just 1-inch tall. A pen stand, tape dispenser, paper-clip tray and phone dock are available individually or as a set.

Little cups of happiness

The locally designed Three by Three Seattle Stacking Bins ($4.50–$20 at threebythree.com) are sure to spark joy — because they’re so stylish and pretty! Keep like things together in the stackable metal cups that fit together in versatile configurations. They’re available individually or in sets of three or five, in a host of mod colors.

Stay slim and streamlined

Books spark joy for many a voracious Seattle reader. Seattle design studio Fruitsuper understands. Its slim, minimalist Bookends ($32 for two at fruitsuper.com), in powder-coated coral, sage and yellow steel, streamline your workspace using visually appealing opposing angles.

Go vertical

The Container Store’s Rose Gold Wire Wall Grid & Components ($8–$20) is a clever system that keeps your desktop clear by utilizing vertical wall space. Made of sturdy steel with a trendy rose-gold finish, it can be customized with bins to hold a tablet, notebooks, accessories and even a small plant.

Hide clutter away

Kondo loves boxes. So will you when you see how they can make your mess of electrical cords disappear. The handsome Great Useful Stuff Cord Corral Cable and Cord Organizer ($70 at greatusefulstuff.com) hides your power strip and charging cables, and keep your cords tangle-free. Cut the clutter and work happily ever after.