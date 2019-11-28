Yes, there are still people who take photos on devices other than their phones. If one of them is on your holiday gift list, check out CNET’s top picks to give to your favorite photographer, including three cameras and one very advanced drone.

DJI Mavic Air

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $919 at store.dji.com

The good: The DJI Mavic Air’s folding design makes it great for travel, while its 4K-resolution camera and three-axis gimbal capture nice-looking photos and video. Automated shooting options and obstacle avoidance make it easy to get good results fast.

The bad: Flight time is typically between 15 to 18 minutes, so expect to buy extra batteries. Piloting by app can be frustrating, especially on smaller screens. Obstacle avoidance doesn’t cover you from the sides or top.

The bottom line: An amazing amount of tech in a pocketable drone, the DJI Mavic Air is the best travel drone you’re going to find right now.

Sony Alpha 6000 (ILCE-6000)

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $448 at amazon.com

The good: The Sony Alpha 6000 has seriously fast continuous shooting for the money, and its design improves upon its predecessor’s already excellent one. Plus it’s got an extensive feature set.

The bad: The movie record button remains annoying, and while it delivers excellent photo quality, it’s not best-in-class in low light. It’s also slow on startup.

Advertising

The bottom line: Despite small annoyances, the Sony Alpha 6000 is a great overall camera for more advanced photographers who want something smaller than a dSLR, especially if they need the continuous-shooting speed.

Canon EOS 80D

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: Starting at $999 at usa.canon.com

The good: The Canon EOS 80D is fast, and if you play with the settings can produce excellent photo and video quality.

The bad: The automatic white balance isn’t very good, and it doesn’t have a terribly broad set of features.

The bottom line: With better performance and photo quality than the 70D, the Canon EOS 80D is worth the upgrade, but it’s got a lot of competition for the money.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $500 at bestbuy.com

The good: The OM-D E-M10 Mark II offers some unique but useful features in a smaller-than-a-dSLR design.

The bad: The grip could be bigger and its continuous shooting can’t keep up with the competition. Plus, you really need to read the manual unless you’re running on full auto.

The bottom line: Attractive and compact, with a broad feature set, solid kids-and-vacation performance and nice photos, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II is a good choice for photographers on a budget who like to fiddle.