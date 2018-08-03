Five local items that are contributing to Pearl Jam's Vitalogy Foundation to fight homelessness.

Whether you’re attending Pearl Jam’s Home Shows next week or not, you can still help the band’s effort to raise money to fight homelessness in Seattle. These five great local finds are contributing to the cause.

Ace Hotel Pins for Pals at the Home Fund ($8 at shop.acehotel.com). Now global, the hip hotel chain started in Seattle. Its Kingdome pin is an homage to our gone-but-not-forgotten stadium and shows your old-school Seattle cred. All proceeds from sales of the pin benefit Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy Foundation.

Theo Chocolate Pearl Jam: The Home Shows Bar ($5 at Theo, Fremont, theochocolate.com and at the shows). Local chocolate maker Theo will off this 70 percent dark chocolate bar in a limited-edition wrapper through the summer, with $1 from each bar sold going to the Vitalogy Foundation. Theo will also donate $1 from every s’more sold at its annual S’mores Days celebration at the Fremont factory on Aug. 10–11.

Glassybaby Home Run Votive ($75 at glassybaby.com). Add some Mariners blue to your fancave with this locally made votive in swirling hues of the ocean. The local company will donate 10 percent from each sale to Mariners Care to alleviate homelessness in partnership with the Vitalogy Foundation. Given to Fly and Sea of Green votives also benefit the cause.

Georgetown Brewing Home Shows Seattle Pale Ale (in cans and on tap at the Georgetown Tasting Room, select retailers and at the shows). Have a drink before the show and extend your support with this light and easy pale ale. The brewery will donate $2 from each six-pack sold and 100 percent of Tasting Room growler sales to the Vitalogy Foundation.

Heritage Distilling Company Home Shows Label Brown Sugar Bourbon ($35 at distillery locations and heritagedistilling.com). A great gift for someone who couldn’t score tickets to the show, $20 from each sale of this award-winning spirit in a limited-edition bottle is going to the Vitalogy Foundation, with a goal of raising $200,000. Bottles will be available Tuesday and can be pre-ordered now.

You can also help by dining at participating restaurants on Aug. 8, and buying Home Show merch, with proceeds going to the Vitalogy Foundation.