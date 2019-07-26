Screaming for ice cream this summer? Earn it with a run — and stay on-theme the whole time — with Seattle-based Brooks’ new Melts Collection, inspired by summer treats.

“Some of our favorite runs are under the sun during summer, and we know that many runners, like us, enjoy a cold, tasty post-run treat to cool down,” said Director of Footwear Merchandising Brice Newton. “With the Melts Collection, we give a special nod to those moments by paying tribute to the ice cream and Popsicle flavors we turn to after the miles are in the bank.”

The limited-edition collection includes two Ghost 12 styles for women inspired by rainbow sherbet and vanilla ice cream with sprinkles. The sherbet shoe features a colorful, swirled midsole that evokes melting ice cream. The vanilla sprinkle style has creamy neutral tones and a sprinkle-patterned midsole, along with beautiful ombre shoe laces that fade from pink to orange.

The men’s Ghost 12 styles were inspired by cookies and cream ice cream and rocket pops. The cookies and cream shoe features chocolate browns and blacks complemented by rich creamy whites. Cookie crumbles speckle the midsole and matching shoelaces. The rocket pop style draws inspiration from the popular tri-colored ice pop in blue, white and red, which fade from one color to the next on the midsole. The colors pop against the brilliant blue upper.

The Ghost 12 shoes are $130. All are available at brooksrunning.com, and the rocket pop and vanilla sprinkles styles are available at the Brooks Trailhead in Wallingford.

There is also a women’s Ricochet LE version of the vanilla sprinkles design, featuring the design elements of its Ghost 12 counterpart along with a waffle cone-inspired saddle. It’s $120 and is available at brooksrunning.com.