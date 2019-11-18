Local running company Brooks Running has a new edition of its ugly Christmas sweater-themed shoe, this year on the Revel 3. The limited-edition print, in blue or green for men and women, is sure to spice up your Seattle Marathon or turkey day fun-run attire.

Both colorways have a snowflake and snowman theme. The blue version has silver laces and a blue sole, while the green pair has red-and-white striped laces and a red sole.

The shoe is available for $1o0 at the Brooks Trailhead in Wallingford and at brooksrunning.com. The company’s limited-edition prints often sell out quickly. This is the second year the locally based company has done a holiday sweater-themed shoe.