McMenamins’ adults-only Painkiller Ice Cream is a festive add-in for your holiday-party punch.

If you like piña coladas … you will love McMenamins’ Anderson School Creamery Painkiller Ice Cream.

Forget about getting caught in the rain, though, because the creamy goodness transports you to tropical paradise. This adults-only ice cream contains Pusser’s British Navy Rum, Ron Abuelo Anejo Rum, pineapple juice and coconut cream, and it’s handmade on-site at Bothell’s McMenamins Anderson School Hotel with locally sourced dairy and eggs.

Take home a pint or quart from the hotel’s on-site market for a delicious dessert or festive add-in for your holiday-party punch.

$7.50 for a pint at McMenamins Anderson School Market (Bothell)