The locally designed games lets you play psychic detective, with thousands of gaming paths based on your choices.

Put down the book and choose your own adventure with family and friends in the form of a board game.

Choose Your Own Adventure: House of Danger brings the classic book series to life in a cooperative game designed in Seattle’s University District by Prospero Hall/Forrest-Pruzan Creative. It features thousands of gaming paths told in the familiar narrative style.

As a psychic detective, you gather clues and objects to help solve the mystery of the haunted Marsden mansion — before it’s too late. Collect cards, take risks, decipher premonitions and roll dice for points as you make your way through the chapters.

The retro aesthetic and the addictive immersive storyline make you feel like you’re living inside a book.

$23 at amazon.com