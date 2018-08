Museum of Flight Jet Blast Bash: Watch the Blue Angels take off and land, hear live music and participate in family activities at the museum’s event, which is free with regular admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Find more details at museumofflight.org.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Monday is the last day of the annual sale in stores and at nordstrom.com. Prices go up Aug. 7.