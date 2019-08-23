Upcoming specials, savings and deals in the Seattle area:

REI Labor Day Sale: Save up to 40% on gear you can use now at REI’s big Labor Day Sale, on through Sept. 2. REI members can also get 20% off one REI Outlet item and 20% off classes and events when booked during the sale. Find the deals in stores and at rei.com.

REI Summer Clearance: Save up to 50% on past-season clothing and jackets, with savings on sandals, bikes and assorted outdoor items. Find the deals in stores at rei.com while supplies last.

Nordstrom Summer Sale: Save up to 40% on summer styles, transitional pieces and fall essentials at the sale running Aug. 30–Sept. 8. The deals are available in stores and at nordstrom.com.

Woodland Park Zoo Doo lottery: Enter to get a chance to purchase the zoo’s compost at highly discounted prices. The high-quality compost is made from droppings of the zoo’s own herbivore animals mixed with either straw bedding or woodchips and wood shavings. Enter by Sept. 8 at zoo.org.

Woodland Park Zoo Back to School Half-Off Admission: Children 12 and younger can get half-price admission to the zoo through Sept. 2. Visitors must print the coupon from zoo.org or display it on a smartphone to get the discount.