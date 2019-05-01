Your front door is the gateway to your home — an entry point for friends, family and a whole lot of other folks, some welcome, some … not so much.

These four Wi-Fi doorbells all offer built-in security cameras, microphones and speakers so you can see — and even talk to — visitors from your phone, either on Wi-Fi or a cellular network.

Nest Hello

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $229

The good: Nest’s Hello video doorbell looks great and works consistently well. Its optional facial recognition feature and advanced integrations with the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Google Home speakers set this smart buzzer above the rest.

The bad: A seemingly unnecessary “chime connector” accessory comes with your purchase and is a required part of the installation for “power management” purposes, whether you have a manual or a digital doorbell chime. There’s no free video clip storage.

The bottom line: The Nest Hello is the smartest video doorbell available today, and a really solid choice for anyone — but it’s especially appealing if you’re sold on a broader Google/Nest smart home.

SkyBell HD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $199

The good: SkyBell’s latest Wi-Fi doorbell has a 1080p high-definition resolution, on-demand clip recording and free video storage, as well as an IFTTT channel and integration with Amazon’s Alexa Skills Kit and Google/Alphabet’s Nest.

The bad: There’s no Web interface, it doesn’t work directly with Samsung’s SmartThings or Wink, and you can’t tweak push alert settings or the quality of the video resolution in the app.

The bottom line: The SkyBell HD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell’s 1080p resolution and array of third-party integrations set it apart from the pack, including August’s impressive Doorbell Cam (see below).

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

The cost: $249

The good: Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro has 1080p HD video resolution and a slimmed-down design that’s more likely to fit on a doorframe than its oversized competition.

The bad: You have to pay a minimum of $3 per month for cloud video storage.

The bottom line: The Video Doorbell Pro is a solid smart buzzer, but its space-saving design is its main selling point.

August View

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

The cost: $230

The good: The August View Doorbell Camera has an improved rectangular design and a simple installation with a removable, rechargeable battery (rather than wires).

The bad: The video feed takes a long time to boot up in the app, ensuring you’ll miss motion activity in real time.

The bottom line: August’s smart doorbell is a decent battery-powered buzzer, but significant lag times slow it down.