Show your dogs and cats some love with Christmas gifts for them (and, honestly, you).

Top pet gifts for the 2018 holiday season:

Woof and the Gang Pet Collection Knitting Crochet Kit

Knit your pooch a sweater with this DIY kit that makes a turtleneck bearing your pet’s initial for canine collegiate chic. It includes three colors of wool, a pattern and optional needles. $62 and up at wool

andthegang.com

Furbo Dog Camera

Tech and treats join forces in this smart dog-treat dispenser and camera. Monitor your pet, speak to them via two-way audio and even toss them a treat, all while you’re at work. $199 ($135 Black Friday pricing on Nov. 23) at amazon.com

Fluff & Tuff Candy Cane

Your pup will run right to this 13-inch stuffed candy cane toy under the tree! It’s the perfect shape for tugging and tossing — and Instagram. $15 at Mud Bay and fluffandtuff.com

Portland Pet Food Co. Bacon Brew Biscuits

With big chunks of bacon, peanut butter, and chestnuts and lentils from a Portland Brewery, these all-natural, gluten-free biscuits ensure that your dog eats as well as you do. They contain no alcohol or hops; just quality Pacific Northwest ingredients. $10 at Pioneer Pet Feed & Supply (Pioneer Square) and port

landpetfoodcompany.com

Cuddle Clones

Surprise a loved one with a custom plush replica of their beloved pet. Cuddle Clones are handcrafted, heirloom-quality stuffed animals made to look exactly like your pet. Upload a photo, describe your pet’s unique characteristics and choose the clone’s position. Order soon to secure a limited holiday spot. $129–$299 at cuddleclones.com

Grizzly Salmon Fillet Treats for Dogs and Cats

Sustainably caught, dehydrated wild Alaskan salmon makes a luxe Christmas treat for your precious pet. The strips, for cats and dogs, are made in Woodinville and pack Omega-3s into every delicious bite.

$5 at Mud Bay

RC Pets Polaris Snood

Keep your dog warm and fashionable in an adorable snood made of highly reflective yarn in teal, purple or black. A cinch closure keeps it snug over sensitive ears. Machine washable in sizes small through large. $25 at Mud Bay

The Cat Ball Snow Ball Cat Bed

From the Bellevue-based makers of The Cat Ball comes this new holiday version. The Snow Ball is a white, hexagonal cat pod that looks like a little igloo, with a soft velvet shell, fluffy fur trim and white-on-white snowflake lining. $55 at thecatball.com

Filson Dog Bowls with Stand

This local, handsome stand raises two stainless steel bowls to a comfortable height, and looks elegant among your décor, with a thick base of reclaimed pine from 19th century U.S. homes. $195 at Filson (SoDo) and filson.com

Our Pets Bouncy Catnip Bubbles

This stocking-stuffer provides all the fun of regular bubbles, with a twist — pure, potent North American catnip oil that will keep your cat jumping and bouncing for more. The safe, nontoxic formula keeps kitty active, and the bubble wand provides interactive playtime for both of you. $5 at Mud Bay

ZippyPaws Plush Steak

Give a dog a bone — a T-bone! This cute plush toy contains two round squeakers for your pup’s amusement. $7 at Pioneer Pet Feed & Supply (Pioneer Square) and zippypaws.com

Rover pet sitter/dog walker gift card

Founded in Seattle, Rover is the world’s largest network of dog walkers and pet sitters, to walk, pet, feed, play with and love on your dog when you can’t be there yourself. Gift cards start at $25 and are a flexible choice to support the dog person in your life. Present it in a clever Rover branded mug ($12) that says, “All I need is coffee and my dog.” $25 and up at store.rover.com