Seven family-friendly board games for screen-free bonding time.

It’s a familiar scene. Exhausted after a harried day, we all — parent, tot, tween and teen alike — melt into cozy, but lonely, heaps, often in front of electronic screens. This can become even more pronounced during the long winter break.

“Without some intentional assertiveness, the pattern is likely to erode into grazing eating, isolated social media, or binge-watching moderately interesting shows while double-screening and having no meaningful interaction,” says Chris Gonzalez, the director of marriage and family therapy at Lipscomb University in Nashville.

But Gonzalez offers an alternative: “Family game night can help to break up the monotony.”

“Playing games with the family is a true bonding and memory building experience,” says Richard Peterson, vice president of education at Kiddie Academy. Think checkers, chess, Uno, Scrabble, Pictionary and, of course, a deck of cards.

I spoke with several family psychologists and kid experts, and consulted the internet and several friends to find games that come in a box — with no screen required. Here are their suggestions:

Qwirkle Board Game: A quick mind and strategic thinking is needed to build columns of shapes and colors in this tile-based game for two to four players.

Apples to Apples: Players match their “noun” cards to the “adjective” cards chosen by the judge, who then determines who has the best match. For four to 10 players. Option: Play with each player making a case for why their card is the best match.

Beat the Parents: Appropriate trivia for two or more kids and adults, often revealing how little parents know about their children’s world.

Blank Slate: Write the word you think best completes the blank in a phrase — and try to get the same word as just one other player. For three to eight players (or as many people as you want if you scrounge up extra paper).

Catan: Establish a settlement on an island in this game that is simple to learn but requires lots of strategic thinking. Created in Germany in 1995, Catan now has several editions, spin offs and expansions to involve more than three to four players.

CatchPhrase: There are whiffs here of $100,000 Pyramid; two teams of two or more players vie to guess a word described by one of their own players, who cannot use any gestures or parts of the word as hints.

Wits and Wagers: Four or more players place bets on answers to questions no one knows (what is the average number of pizza slices Americans eat each year?) on a Vegas-style felt mat.