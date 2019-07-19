If you’re the sort that depends on a good cup (or two) of coffee to kickstart your day, then a dependable brewing method is key. And that can be accomplished with a very basic brewer for under $20, or a fancy, high-tech device that costs hundreds.

Here are four of CNET’s favorite coffee-brewing machines that span that range, from simple to spectacular.

Bonavita Connoisseur

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $150 at seattlecoffeegear.com

The good: The Bonavita Connoisseur creates fabulously good pots of coffee for a lot less money. It’s compact, easy to use and has few parts to clean. Its thermal carafe keeps contents hot for hours.

The bad: It’s not as attractive as brewers built by Technivorm.

The bottom line: The Bonavita Connoisseur is the best coffee maker to buy if you want to brew superb pots of drip and spend less cash.

Technivorm Moccamaster KBT 741

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $310 at williams-sonoma.com

The good: The Technivorm Moccamaster KBT 741 brews excellent, sometimes outstanding pots of drip coffee 10 cups at a time. It also has a lovely, elegant design and keeps coffee hot for a full 6 hours.

The bad: The Moccamaster KBT 741 is very expensive and takes up a large amount of counter space.

The bottom line: The Moccamaster KBT 741 proves Technivorm’s reputation for building exceptional drip coffee makers is well deserved.

Oxo Good Grips Pour-Over Coffee Maker

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $16 at surlatable.com

The good: Thanks to its clever design, manually brewing coffee with the Oxo Good Grips Pour-Over is extremely easy. The coffee maker consistently brews delicious cups of properly extracted java with plenty of complex flavor. Since it has few parts, all of which are dishwasher safe, cleaning the Oxo Pour-Over is a cinch.

The bad: The Oxo Good Grips Pour-Over is more expensive than basic single cup pour-over coffee funnels. The coffee brewer is made from plastic instead of premium materials such as glass, metal, or wood.

The bottom line: Drip, pour over, indeed any coffee fan should jump on the Oxo Good Grips Pour-Over Coffee Maker’s combination of low cost and excellent brew quality. But large volume java drinkers are best served by large automatic appliances from Bonavita and Technivorm.

Bunn Velocity Brew BT

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (yery good)

The cost: $160 at target.com

The good: The Bunn Velocity Brew BT brews a delicious pot of coffee in no time flat and is a cinch to operate.

The bad: The Velocity Brew BT’s plastic parts are far from premium and the device lacks controls, display, or even a water-level indicator. The machine is always on and requires special Bunn paper filters.

The bottom line: If brewing up 10 cups of tasty coffee swiftly is what you’re after, then the Bunn Velocity Brew BT should be on your short list, but its no-frills looks won’t impress seekers of high appliance style.