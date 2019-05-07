The smart home concept, until recently, seemed like something out of “The Jetsons.” No longer.

There are loads of gadgets you can add to your home to make it smarter, and if you’re already part of the Apple ecosystem, opting for those that operate on the Apple HomeKit platform is a good call. These are four of the best HomeKit-compatible devices that CNET has reviewed.

Ecobee4

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $199

The good: The Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat has a responsive display, a remote sensor and tons of smart integrations, including a built-in Amazon Alexa speaker. It’s also compatible with Apple HomeKit, among other platforms.

The bad: The price is high, particularly if you don’t care about the Alexa speaker or the Ecobee4’s other smart capabilities.

The bottom line: There’s no comparison — the Ecobee4 is the best smart thermostat available today.

Lutron Caseta In-Wall Wireless Smart Lighting Kit

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $166 for starter kit with two switches

The good: Lutron’s in-wall smart switches are reliable performers that work with Alexa, Nest, IFTTT, Apple HomeKit and more. The well-designed Lutron app is easy to use, and offers plenty of helpful features, including geofencing, scene management and a security mode that’ll help make it look like you’re home when you’re not.

The bad: Lutron won’t let you program your lights to fade on or off over a custom length of time, and the Lutron Bridge requires a hardwired Ethernet connection to your router.

The bottom line: These are the best-performing, most fully-featured smart switches currently available, and well worth the money if you’re serious about connected lighting.

Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $60 for kit with two bulbs

The good: The plain, vanilla version of Philips Hue’s smart LEDs don’t change colors, but they do enjoy all of the benefits of Hue’s well-connected platform. They’re also bright, good looking bulbs with easy-to-use smarts, and you can add extras to your setup for just $15 each. They’re also HomeKit-friendly, along with other smart home platforms.

The bad: At $60, the two-bulb starter kit still comes with a fair share of sticker shock.

The bottom line: Philips Hue is one of the best-developed DIY smart-home platforms money can buy, and this white-light starter kit is your most affordable entry point. It’s practically a must-buy if you’re serious about smart lighting.

August Smart Lock Pro

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $279

The good: Your August Smart Lock Pro purchase includes a DIY smart lock, a Connect Wi-Fi module and a DoorSense open/close sensor. The Pro also supports Z-Wave (hub not included) and works with Amazon Alexa speakers, the Google Home, Apple HomeKit and Nest.

The bad: You can’t buy the Pro as a standalone lock in stores; Z-Wave customers/anyone not interested in the Connect accessory must go through August’s list of professional dealers.

The bottom line: August’s bundled Smart Lock Pro is a great option if you want tons of integrations at your disposal, but anyone craving a simpler lock should look elsewhere.