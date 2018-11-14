Give the gift of wellness and beauty this Christmas to women and men alike.

Top beauty and grooming gifts for men and women for the 2018 holiday season:

Juniper Ridge Backcountry Body Wash

Nature buffs will love this unisex body wash that smells like the forest. It should; it’s made with locally wild-harvested foliage pressed into essential oils. Available in White Sage or Cascade Forest scents. $12 at Freeman (Capitol Hill) and juniperridge.com

Butter London Guilty Pleasures Ultimate Lacquer Stash

Give big. The four drawers in this new collection contain 24 locally developed nail lacquers in a handy travel size. She’ll find gel-like crèmes; shimmering, diamond-infused shades; and high-shine hues that are free of toxins. $160 at butterlondon.com and amazon.com

Herbivore Botanicals Rose Quartz Facial Roller

This beautiful tool, made in Seattle from natural pink rose quartz, promotes circulation and relaxation by providing a gentle face massage. Tip: Store it in the fridge for a cooling wake-up ritual. $40 at Sephora and herbivorebotanicals.com

Naked Truth Beauty Lumos Beam Highlighter

This sustainable highlighting stick, handmade on Vashon Island, tucks into a purse to cast a healthy holiday glow. Its brightening effect also happens to disguise the aftermath of too many holiday parties. $36 at Velouria (Pioneer Square) and nakedtruthbeauty.com

Bite Beauty Astrology Amuse Bouche Lipstick Set

These limited-edition colors, corresponding to all 12 signs of the Zodiac, are available together for the first time in cute mini-tubes. $75 at Sephora

Four Seasons Hotel Seattle Spa Experience

You don’t have to stay at the Four Seasons to experience its luxury spa, which incorporates ingredients from the Pacific Northwest in its treatments. Signature services include the Deep Forest Bliss full-body massage, with balsam fir and white pine body oil; and the Espresso Mani/Pedi, which includes a massage using ground coffee beans and an espresso drink. $75–$205 at the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle (downtown)

Good & Well Supply Co. Moss Beard Oil

Made in small, ethically sourced batches in Seattle, and presented in a vintage-style apothecary bottle, this beard oil will tame his mane and soothe his skin with natural botanical oils, aloe leaf extract and vitamin E. Choose the earthy Moss scent, or other Pacific Northwest-influenced varieties, including Woodsmoke, Tabac, Sitka and Lumberjack. $26 at goodandwellsupplyco.com

Pat McGrath Labs Mthrshp Eyeshadow Palette

The luxe eyeshadow kit is available in three color combos, with an emphasis on shimmer, and packaged in a gorgeous mirror case. $55 at Sephora

Moonlit Skincare Dreamy Duo Gift Set

Help her get her beauty sleep with this clean-beauty facial oil that’s infused with lavender to calm the central nervous system and help her wind down, plus ginseng, papaya, green tea and jojoba to tone and moisturize. And it’s packaged with the company’s Cloud 9 Silk pillowcase for the ultimate night’s sleep. $80 at Knack (Capitol Hill) and shopmoonlit.com

Mac Cosmetics Shiny Pretty Things Eye Brush Kit

Four fresh brushes and a festive, shiny bag make this set perfect for the glam girl in your life. $49.50 at Nordstrom

Follain Kiss of Winter Lip Kit

Clean-beauty company Follain has paired two local beauty favorites — French Girl’s Exfoliating Lip Polish and Kari Gran’s Nourishing Pink Peppermint Lip Whip — in this pretty pink set that prevents dry winter lips. Pucker up! $25 at Follain (U District) and follain.com

Flora and Henri Isle of May Fragrance

The Pioneer Square boutique’s fragrance was inspired by travel to the small island off the coast of Scotland. The rich and fruity scent transports you with heady tones of lush red roses, bright violets and warm vanilla and musk, all packaged in an elegant bottle. $30–$250 at Flora and Henri (Pioneer Square) and florahenri.com

Bathing Beauteas Tea Baths

These fragrant sachets of locally sourced fresh tea leaves, epsom salts and essential oils provide a soothing in-home spa experience. Nurture her with Cleopatra (chamomile), Persephone (pomegranate) or Geisha (green tea). The all-natural tea baths, created by two UW students, are handcrafted by survivors of sex trafficking in Seattle, in partnership with local nonprofits. $10 at MadeHere Seattle (Pioneer Square) and bathingbeauteas.com

Fading Frontier Trading Co. The Bayman Soap

Baymen supplied 18th-century Caribbean pirates with raw lumber for reinforcing their battle-worn ships. This natural soap, named in their honor, is a blend of spiced rum and hewn lumber, made by a modern-day Seattle Seafair Pirate using natural oils, organic goat milk and beeswax from his own hive of West Seattle bees. $6.25 at etsy.com/shop/ShipwreckApiaries

Peregrine Supply Co. Shave Box Care Set

Improve his everyday shaving routine with this collection out of Vancouver that includes pre-shave oil to prep and protect, shave and face soap to moisturize, and aftershave tonic to finish the job. Refreshing scents include a mix of peppermint, rosemary and sweet birch; or tea tree and lavender and sandalwood. Also available as a monthly subscription. $31 and up at peregrinesupply.com

Simplehuman Sensor Mirror

See yourself in true outdoor light with this mirror that turns on automatically as you get close and provides 5x magnification. $180–$200 at simplehuman.com

Dyson Airwrap Styler

Dyson’s latest hair tool makes mornings more efficient, with multiple high-tech heads that dry and style simultaneously, smoothing or curling without high heat that can cause damage. $550 at dyson.com