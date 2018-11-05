Have your chocolate vegan cake and eat it, too.

As the temperature drops and daylight saving time ends, the lure of blankets and Netflix on a Friday evening increases significantly.

Hot Cakes’ Vegan Dark Chocolate 4-Pack has you covered for those nights when you just can’t bring yourself to put on pants.

You don’t have to be a gourmet in the kitchen to bake these scrumptious local treats made with rich cocoa. Simply pop your jar-o-cake in the oven for 20-minutes and it cooks to the perfect molten texture.

The vegan ingredients are less demanding on the environment (non-vegan cakes are available, too), and the glass jar package is reusable.

Invite friends over to share in your chocolate bliss, or keep all the cakes to yourself — we won’t judge!

$16 for two in-store; $36 for four at getyourhotcakes.com

Nia Martin