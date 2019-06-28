After launching CBD wellness products in October, Seattle-based Bartell Drugs is now expanding its CBD offerings to include pet and beauty products.

The hunger for CBD pet products has grown rapidly since the non-psychoactive hemp derivative became legal last year.

“We take pride in sourcing the highest quality CBD products for pets and their owners. Customers have found that CBD helps alleviate anxiety and stress for their animals around events such as the Fourth of July and summertime outings. The opportunity to offer wellness products for our customers’ furry friends is very exciting!” said Howie Cohen, senior category manager for Bartell’s.

A number of beauty products infused with CBD have launched in the last year, as well, including skin care, sunscreens, bath bombs and other personal items.

“Beauty regimens are elevated with these new products. We believe customers should have a broad choice of remedies to find what works for them. Many have found that hemp CBD supports overall health and wellness and provides them the relief that they are seeking for a wide range of symptoms.” said David Bradley, senior category manager for Bartell’s.

Bartell’s says it is only offering products produced in the U.S., made from the highest-quality ingredients.

For more information, visit bartelldrugs.com/products/cbd or visit the company’s blog at bartelldrugs.com/blog.