With two types of smudge sticks and a crystal, this kit will clear the way for good vibes only in 2019.

Generate positive energy for the new year with the Base Coat Good Vibes Smudge Kit from the non-toxic nail salon now located in area Nordstrom stores.

The kit contains sage and Palo Santo-wood smudge sticks, thought to clear negative energy from a space and restore balance to a room, as well as the mind, body and spirit. There’s also a quartz crystal, said to assist the body in healing, in a cloth draw-string pouch.

Give it as a gift at a house-warming or use it to enliven your own space and reset for 2019.

$15 at Nordstrom