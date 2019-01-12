With two types of smudge sticks and a crystal, this kit will clear the way for good vibes only in 2019.

Generate positive energy for the new year with the Base Coat Good Vibes Smudge Kit from the non-toxic nail salon now located in area Nordstrom stores. 

The kit contains sage and Palo Santo-wood smudge sticks, thought to clear negative energy from a space and restore balance to a room, as well as the mind, body and spirit. There’s also a quartz crystal, said to assist the body in healing, in a cloth draw-string pouch. 

Give it as a gift at a house-warming or use it to enliven your own space and reset for 2019. 

$15 at Nordstrom

