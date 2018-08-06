Soften the blow of heading back to school with great tech gadgets and a hot new tablet.

Your kids may not be thrilled at the prospect of heading back to school in just a few short weeks, but it’s a safe bet they’ll be stoked at the idea of getting some fun new gadgets and high-tech study aids.

Here are our picks for computer and tablet accessories that will soften the blow of heading back to class.

Microsoft Surface Go (starting at $399 at microsoft.com). Designed to easily fit into a backpack, the new Surface Go is the local tech giant’s most affordable and portable version of its versatile tablet. With a touchscreen, built-in kickstand, mobile apps and desktop-level software, it’s ideal for everything from writing papers to doing research online to taking Netflix study breaks.

Kensington Serialized Combination Laptop Lock with Preset Code ($35 at kensington.com). Few things put a damper on study plans quite as much as a stolen laptop. This easy-to-use lock attaches to any fixed structure and comes with a preset number combination, so there’s no need to keep track of a key.

Herschel Anchor Sleeve ($30–$40 at herschel.com). Keep laptops and tablets safe from nicks and scratches with this padded, fleece-lined sleeve designed in Vancouver. It’s available in a variety of colors and patterns, so your student can show their personality while protecting their tech.

QVS Laptop Desk with Built-In Cushion, LED Light and Cup Holder ($20 at officedepot.com). Lights out for the roommate? This cushioned workstation makes it easy to keep studying in bed or a common room with an adjustable LED light and roomy work surface. Cup and pen holders add to the convenience.

FiftyThree Digital Stylus Pencil for iPad and iPhone ($46 at fiftythree.com). Designed in Seattle, this chic stylus allows users to draw freely on the iPad or iPhone. Users don’t have to worry about adjusting settings — the tip is shaped to create lines of all sizes — and it has a built-in eraser for quick and easy edits.

