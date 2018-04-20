Domino's recently started delivering pizzas to park benches and beaches.

The company will bring the goods to more than 150,000 predetermined “hotspots” where drivers hand off orders to hungry customers, according to a news release.

Orders are placed online or through the company’s mobile app and delivered with the help of GPS location services. Before checking out, customers can leave instructions to help the driver find them, the company said. Customers then receive text messages with updates on the progress of orders and where to meet to get the food.

“We listened to customers and their need for pizza delivery to locations without a traditional address,” said Russell Weiner, president of Domino’s USA, in the release. “We know that delivery is all about convenience, and Domino’s Hotspots are an innovation that is all about flexible delivery options for customers.”

The company says it derives more than 60 percent of its U.S. sales via digital channels, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and text message using a pizza emoji.

