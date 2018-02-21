With blacklights, video screens and pop music, Bowlero gives bowling a clubby feel.

Want to have something in common with Kylie Jenner and Iggy Azalea? Play a few frames at Bowlero, a hip bowling chain that just opened a site in Lynnwood.

Video screens play pop-music hits over the lanes, and blacklights and modern textiles give it more of a clubby vibe than a traditional bowling alley. There’s a roomy bar area, and a full kitchen serves traditional fried foods as well as specialties like the Coney Mega Dog, a 2-foot-long hot dog loaded with toppings.

There’s also a huge game room with all the classics, plus fun additions like Mario Kart driving games and a ceiling-high Space Invaders console. Party packages for kids, adults and companies are available.

Visit bowlero.com for more information and nightly specials, or call 425-743-4422