Get an earworm and a comfy leotard in one adorable piece.

Hold your tiny dancer closer in the adorable, locally screen-printed kenziejaws Tiny Dancer Leotard.

The bold, paint-splash lettering inspired by the Elton John song (and the designer’s own daughter), is available on nine colors for kids 12 months to 6 years. You can also choose flouncy ruffle sleeves or standard short ballerina sleeves.

Each leotard is made to order and is printed on soft, comfy fabric made from 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex for a little stretch. Allow 4–6 weeks lead time for orders.

$36 at kenziejaws.myshopify.com