The online favorite will offer five exclusive colors and its new Tree collection.

Allbirds, a cult-favorite online shoe line, will make its first in-store appearance as a Nordstrom Pop-In, opening tomorrow (March 30) at the downtown Seattle and Bellevue locations and online at nordstrom.com/pop.

The wool shoes are known for their comfort and streamlined style. The pop-in will include the full product assortment of men’s and women’s styles — including three silhouettes: Runner, Lounger and Skipper — as well as five exclusive colors. In addition, Allbirds’ new Tree collection, featuring material made of a textile spun from eucalyptus fiber, will be available. Each pair of Allbirds shoes retails for $95.

The pop-in will run through May 20.