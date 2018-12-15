TomboyX's super-soft undies are made from sustainable, non-toxic fibers.

What’s more fun than Christmas undies?

To finish up your holiday shopping list, look to TomboyX’s Micromodal Bikini Underwear for a luxe, environmentally friendly stocking stuffer. These bare necessities come in several different colors, patterns and sizes.

Ethically made from super-soft Micromodal fabric processed from sustainably collected Beechwood fibers, each pair is held to a high non-toxic standard.

In addition to comfy undergarments, the Seattle-based brand also carries an array of sleepwear, active apparel and more, created by two self-proclaimed tomboys who value inclusion.

$20–$22 online at tomboyx.com